In the Feb. 26 article "Bettendorf School Board considers property tax cut in budget work session," we stated the property tax paid on a $210,000 house would pay $2,910.60 on a proposed tax rate of $13.86 per $1,000, and $2,933.70 on a tax rate of $13.97. Because there is a property value rollback percentage of 56.92 on all residential properties, they would instead pay $1,577.73 on a rate of $13.97/$1,000 and $1,566.44 on a rate of $13.86/$1,000.

