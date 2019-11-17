A photo of Festival of Trees volunteer Marty Huber was incorrectly identified in today's Home & Garden section.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
A photo of Festival of Trees volunteer Marty Huber was incorrectly identified in today's Home & Garden section.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.