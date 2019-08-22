The next "snapshot" stream sampling in Scott County will be Oct. 1, with volunteers meeting at the Bettendorf Fire Department, 5002 Crow Creek Road. The location was incorrectly reported in the Wednesday edition.
Alma Gaul
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Other