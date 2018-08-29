The fall Day of Caring sponsored by United Way of the Quad-Cities will be Thursday, Sept. 20. The date was incorrectly reported in Sunday and Tuesday editions of the Times.
Alma Gaul
Get email notifications on Alma Gaul daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Alma Gaul posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended
promotion
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
promotion
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
Latest Local Offers
Graybeard Investigations Inc