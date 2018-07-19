correx Alma Gaul Alma Gaul 33 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save To volunteer for United Way of the Quad-Cities Area's Day of Caring on Sept. 20, go online to unitedwayqc.org. The method of registration was incorrect in Wednesday's editions. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on Alma Gaul daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Alma Gaul posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Alma Gaul Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. More Latest Local Offers Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor Easy-to-care for furniture from Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor! Call for more information: 309-596-2684 Seither & Cherry Call Seither & Cherry for all your industrial equipment installation needs, (319) 524-5472! McDowell Crane & Rigging Need a big crane for a big job? Call McDowell Crane and Rigging today.