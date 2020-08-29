 Skip to main content
Correx

Correx

{{featured_button_text}}

A story in the Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, edition incorrectly stated that the shooting death of Sylvester Eddings occurred Sept. 22. The shooting leading to Eddings' death occurred Aug. 22. 

