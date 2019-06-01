Bettendorf's Be Downtown festival will be noon-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9. The hours were incorrectly reported in the Weekend edition of the Times.
Alma Gaul
