Cory Booker to participate in 'First in the Nation: Iowa 2020' forum in Davenport Saturday

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker will be in the Quad-Cities on Saturday to take part in the latest “First in the Nation: Iowa 2020” forum on the campus of St. Ambrose University.

Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, will participate in the forum at the Beehive on Saturday at 5 p.m. The doors open at 4:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The forum series, which is aimed at featuring the candidates running for president in 2020, is sponsored by the Quad-City Times, St. Ambrose University and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The forum Saturday will include remarks from Booker, a question-and-answer session with a panel of Quad-City journalists, then the senator will take questions from the audience.

Booker won a special election to the Senate in 2013 and, in 2014, he was elected to six-year term.

He previously was the mayor of Newark, New Jersey.

