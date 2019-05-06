A firearms company that promised to bring 178 jobs to Eldridge will now have to employ only 50 under an amended development agreement unanimously approved Monday night by the City Council.
Lewis Machine and Tool is working to complete a $7.3 million, 75,000 square foot firearms manufacturing center and headquarters in Eldridge.
Mayor Marty O'Boyle said the amendment was needed because the company expected fewer jobs in the "near future" than originally estimated.
Representatives of the gun company, now based in Milan, told the council in March that the company had become more efficient. Though they intended to bring on fewer workers, the company officials said, those hired would be highly skilled and make better wages.
The revised job numbers mark the third time the deal has been amended. Previous amendments, O'Boyle said at the meeting, were to extend the deadline of completion, dated Oct. 24, 2018, and Feb. 25 of this year.
The latest amendment revises down the number of jobs required at the facility by 2020 to 50 full-time jobs with a required wage of at least $18.74.
"That job level is what's required by the state of Iowa for their tax incentives and job credits," City Administrator John Dowd said. "The Economic Advisory Board met on the 16th of April for strategic planning but also to consider this resolution and this request, and after some discussion it was agreed to amend the developmental agreements."