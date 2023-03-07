A special Silvis City Council meeting is being requested by aldermen who seek to disqualify a Chicago-based law firm from representing the city.

Aldermen say they want to fire Ancel Glink and hire a labor attorney.

The issue stems from council members' claims that Ancel Glink was hired by Mayor Matt Carter to represent him during a no-confidence vote by the council. Carter has maintained that Ancel Glink was hired to represent the city, and his attorney is Mark Daniel, of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

Council members have said that Ancel Glink cannot represent the city due to a conflict of interest, which they say resulted when Carter hired the firm to represent him, then appointed the firm to represent the city.

Aldermen have accused Carter of violating Illinois’ whistleblower statute by retaliating against a person or persons who filed harassment complaints against a longtime city employee who then was fired. Specific allegations have not been discussed in public.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal is investigating to see if any laws have been broken.

“They can’t dismiss Ancel Glink,” Carter said. “That power has been granted to the mayor.”

The city “has a culture problem and getting in Ancel Glink is an opportunity to get us square," the mayor said."We’ve lost our definition of the roles, and there is miscommunication when that happens and anger and so on.”

Carter described Ancel Glink as a “world-class” law firm, adding that, “right now they are perfect for Silvis. I was asked to fix a problem, and I’m going to fix that problem."

The city has been racking up legal bills due to the council/mayor dispute, Carter said.

"In two months we have spent $16,000 on attorney fees because of this fiasco they tried that has solved absolutely nothing," he said. "That would have paid for lunches for our kids on the summer park program twice over.

“I just want to see what’s best for Silvis,” Carter said.

Alderman Joshua Dyer, 4th Ward, however, said that the council does have the authority to dismiss Ancel Glink and hire legal counsel aldermen trust. The mayor lacked the authority to fire the city's previous attorney, he said.

On Feb. 8, a letter signed by all eight aldermen was given to Carter, asking for his resignation. He refused.

A no-confidence vote was taken at the February 21 council meeting, passing 4 to 3 with one council member, Ian Pavelonis, 2nd Ward, absent. The vote had no impact and is regarded ceremonial.

Carter said he has done nothing wrong, has violated no law and will not resign.

In the meantime, an attorney with Ancel Glink and Daniel on Feb. 22 filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court an injunction and temporary restraining order against a former city attorney, fired by Carter. The complaint alleges that she no longer represents the city and has failed to return city records, including the city’s labor grievance, collective bargaining and arbitration files.

Ancel Glink and Daniel demanded Circuit Judge Clarence M. Darrow grant their emergency motion, which he refused.

The former city attorney, Allison Wright, said the mayor/council strife should be taken seriously.

“I’ve heard suggestions that what is going on is just small-town politics and I could not disagree more with that statement,” she said. “It’s not politics. It’s the law. There’s a clear difference that must be acknowledged.”