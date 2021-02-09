Council reluctance to add civil rights staff draws harsh rebuke from Davenport alderman

A reluctance among Davenport City Council members to add staff to more quickly investigate cases of discrimination in the city drew a sharp rebuke Tuesday from the body's lone Black member.
"Disgusting," Alderman Patrick Peacock, 7th Ward, said following a City Council work session to consider a request to add an investigator to help with a backlog of cases handled by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
"Flabbergasted," Peacock said after a majority on council expressed a reluctance to amend the city's proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to pay for an additional investigator. "I think there's leaders within the community who pay lip service to inclusion and diversity. ... And it was evident, clearly, here ... for a department that is historically underfunded."
Davenport aldermen met to consider two options to amend the proposed budget to add a full-time investigator. One option would promote an existing part-time investigator to full-time at a cost of about $60,870. Another option would retain a part-time investigator and add another full-time investigator at a cost of about $85,930.
In both cases, city finance director Mallory Merritt said the city would likely be able to accommodate the new positions within the city's proposed $234 million city budget for the upcoming fiscal year without having to draw from reserves.
However, the second option would require additional monitoring and assumes the city would pay less in salary and benefits than budgeted due to anticipated normal staff turnover in city departments.
"Option A does increase the budget, just not by as much," Merritt said. "That one likely won't require additional monitoring. I am very confident that there would be no draw down on fund balance with that one."
The timing of the request, though, gave many aldermen pause at a time when city departments have been directed to hold the line on staffing and operating budgets, with the exception of contract escalations and negotiated increases in wages and benefits, due to financial concerns and constraints related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'd rather keep the budget as is and make this something we work towards," Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, said.
Aldermen Kyle Gripp, Judith Lee, Maria Dickmann and Matt Dohrmann also said they were not in favor of amending the budget.
Alderman Ben Jobgen, 6th Ward, and Mayor Mike Matson advocated for adding a full-time investigator.
"We do have the funds, the budget would remain balanced. I'd recommend that we go with option B," Jobgen said.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, advocated for option A "as a good compromise" and "a low-risk option that would still be a benefit," Meginnis said.
"It's such a tiny amount in a $200-million-plus budget that it keeps us with a balanced budget without having to draw from reserves," Meginnis said after the meeting.
The Civil Rights Commission had requested a $340,000 budget increase to pay for four additional investigators to "reduce case processing times, improve customer service, and increase revenue through additional resolutions," Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey wrote in her budget request.
Lacey projected the increased staffing costs would be offset by additional revenue for case processing.
Davenport saw more civil rights cases filed in recent years than any other city in the state, "however, our staffing levels are comparable or less than similarly sized metropolitan areas," Lacey wrote.
The Commission currently has two full-time investigators and one part-time investigator handling a caseload of 167 cases.
The Civil Rights Commission investigates employment, housing, education, public accommodation and credit discrimination complaints based on race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability and other protected classes.
Lacey said the addition of an investigator would allow the commission to investigate more cases in a shorter timeline and free up staff time to dedicate to education and outreach services in an attempt to "stop discrimination before it happens."
Council is scheduled to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget March 24, and will meet Wednesday to approve the maximum property tax dollars it would raise under the proposed budget. The city would maintain the same tax rate.