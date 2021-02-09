Council reluctance to add civil rights staff draws harsh rebuke from Davenport alderman

However, the second option would require additional monitoring and assumes the city would pay less in salary and benefits than budgeted due to anticipated normal staff turnover in city departments.

"Option A does increase the budget, just not by as much," Merritt said. "That one likely won't require additional monitoring. I am very confident that there would be no draw down on fund balance with that one."

The timing of the request, though, gave many aldermen pause at a time when city departments have been directed to hold the line on staffing and operating budgets, with the exception of contract escalations and negotiated increases in wages and benefits, due to financial concerns and constraints related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'd rather keep the budget as is and make this something we work towards," Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, said.

Aldermen Kyle Gripp, Judith Lee, Maria Dickmann and Matt Dohrmann also said they were not in favor of amending the budget.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alderman Ben Jobgen, 6th Ward, and Mayor Mike Matson advocated for adding a full-time investigator.

"We do have the funds, the budget would remain balanced. I'd recommend that we go with option B," Jobgen said.