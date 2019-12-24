Countdown to Legalization: Here's what you need to know ahead of marijuana legalization in Illinois

Quad-Citians have had plenty of questions ahead of the Jan. 1 legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois. Here are some frequently asked ones to prepare you for legalization day:
• Where can I smoke? Illinois residents 21 and older may smoke inside of their residence while not in the presence of juveniles. It is to be consumed indoors, not outside, even if you have a fenced-in backyard. Consumption in public or in a vehicle is prohibited.
• How much can I buy? For Illinois residents, the limit will be 30 grams, and for out-of-state residents, such as Iowans, it will be 15 grams. But there are major supply issues, so how much a person will actually be able to buy in January remains to be seen. Flower sales are unlikely to be available for the recreational market for months, leaving edibles and vaping cartridges for recreational users. Nature's Treatment of Illinois, in Milan, will be the only shop in the Quad-Cities that sells marijuana and marijuana derivatives to recreational users.
• Can I still get in trouble for having it in Iowa? Yes. Illinois laws change on Jan. 1, but everything remains the same as it is today in the Hawkeye State.
• Can my employer still drug test me? Yes, Illinois employers can continue to maintain a drug-free workplace by offering “reasonable drug and alcohol testing, reasonable and nondiscriminatory random drug testing, and discipline, termination of employment, or withdrawal of a job offer due to a failure of a drug test,” legislation passed in November stated.
“An employer may consider an employee to be impaired or under the influence of cannabis if the employer has a good faith belief that an employee manifests specific, articulable symptoms while working that decrease or lessen the employee’s performance of the duties or tasks of the employee’s job position, including symptoms of the employee’s speech, physically dexterity, agility, coordination, demeanor, irrational or unusual behavior, or negligence or carelessness in operating equipment or machinery, disregard for the safety of the employee or others, or involvement in any accident that results in serious damage to equipment or prosperity; disruption of a production or manufacturing process; or carelessness that results in any injury to the employee or others,” the law says.
Workers would have the right to appeal. If a person views cannabis like alcohol, don’t use if you are on-call or at work.
• What’s the difference between marijuana, hemp and CBD? Marijuana is a cannabis plant that contains THC, the psychoactive part of the plant that leads to a feeling of euphoria, or a high, in users. CBD is a derivative of a hemp plant, which contains much lower levels of THC than marijuana. CBD is often turned into oil. Hemp can also be turned into fibers that have many uses, including for construction materials.
Hemp can be legally grown, indoors and outside, across the country, while marijuana is still federally illegal. CBD is technically illegal in Iowa, but enforcement has been lax in recent months.
• What’s the difference between flowers and edibles? Illinois marijuana cultivation centers grow the cannabis plant, which can produce buds that are trimmed. Those buds can be turned into other products, such as oils for vaping or infused into baked goods for edibles, or remain as flower to be smoked.
• Will it cost more than it does on the street? The legal recreational market will likely have higher prices than the black market for years until supply issues are resolved. Legal marijuana sales include a tax.
• Is it regulated? Heavily. Illinois tracks everything from seed to sale, meaning every seed of a marijuana plant is tracked and traced until it is sold at a marijuana dispensary. Before it is sold, each product undergoes state testing.
• Will local government share in the revenue? Yes. Local municipalities that have a dispensary receive up to a 3% sales tax. Local counties can also receive a sales tax percentage as well.
• How can I pay for it? Cash only and a photo ID card is needed. Sellers will verify the customer's home state and age before the customer can enter the actual dispensary. The amounts that can be purchased vary depending if you are an Illinois resident or an out-of-state citizen.
• How much marijuana should you smoke? How much is too much? Star Flower Clinic and Wellness doctor Mark Woods said compared with alcohol, cannabis more complicated because it contains several chemicals. “You can’t compare apples to apples in this situation, so there isn’t any easy, simple, hard and fast rule to say, 'This many joints will make you this intoxicated,'” he said.
From a medical standpoint, Woods said you should start with a product that has a low THC concentration. “Depending on their problems and reasons for using it, they can increase the THC amount from there.”
Starting with a THC content as low as 2% is recommended, Woods said. Another way of looking at is in terms of milligrams. Two and a half milligrams of THC per product is recommended for someone just starting out with marijuana.
As for how much is too much, Woods said that can be measured by when you become cognitively impaired. Symptoms include feeling lightheaded and not feeling in control of what’s around you. Time is the cure — Woods recommends sitting down in a comfortable, safe location and waiting it out. If it’s more severe, like chest pains or a panic attack, go to an emergency room.