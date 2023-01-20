 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country, rock groups to jam out in Quad-Cities region

Cheap Trick lead singer Robin Zander walks back to the stage after getting personal with the audience Friday, Aug. 1, 2014,, during a performance at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport. The group is returning to Davenport for an April 21 concert.

 FILE PHOTO

Rock and country stars are headed to the Quad-Cities region this summer to jam out in casinos and county fairs.

Rhythm City Casino Resort's 2023 lineup has grown to include Cheap Trick and Tanya Tucker. After an infection led Tucker, a country singer, to postpone her Jan. 19 performance at Rhythm City Casino Resort, the artist has rescheduled her show for March 24.

Guests who already purchased tickets will have them honored for the new show date, or can receive a refund through the casino's Market gift shop. Tickets are available online for purchase, ranging from $35 to $65. 

Cheap Trick will play the casino resort at 8 p.m. April 21, bringing with them the signature sound they've cultivated for 40 years. Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 20, and range from $45 to $85. 

Clint Black and Chris Janson will perform 7:30 p.m. July 29 at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa. Tickets to see the Grammy-winning artist and breakout country star go on sale online at 9 a.m. Jan. 20, and will start at $20. 

Cheap Trick at the Mississippi Valley Fair
