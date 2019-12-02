Country star Dwight Yoakam to play the Adler in Davenport in April

DAVENPORT – Country star Dwight Yoakam will play the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9. Tickets ($49 to $128) go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the box office, 136 E. 3rd St., and Ticketmaster.com.
A 62-year-old Kentucky native, Yoakam is a two-time Grammy Award winner, earning 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart, according to a tour release.
Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary gala this past October.
You have free articles remaining.
Yoakam’s self-curated SiriusXM channel, titled Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat ("Where Country Went Mod"), launched in April 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield sound and those whom it has inspired, the release said. Guests have boasted the likes of Post Malone, Lukas Nelson, Beck, Chris Hillman, Jakob Dylan, Mike Nesmith and Mickey Dolans, Dave Alvin, and Jackie DeShannon, among others.
In 2016, Yoakam released his bluegrass album "Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…" on Sugar Hill Records. Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album includes a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalog, as well as a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a film and TV actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including "Sling Blade" and "Panic Room." In 2016, he recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series "Goliath." Recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film "Logan Lucky" with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.
Yoakam performed Q-C concerts in 1993 at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, and 2013 at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Davenport.