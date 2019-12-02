Country star Dwight Yoakam to play the Adler in Davenport in April

DAVENPORT – Country star Dwight Yoakam will play the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9. Tickets ($49 to $128) go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the box office, 136 E. 3rd St., and Ticketmaster.com.

A 62-year-old Kentucky native, Yoakam is a two-time Grammy Award winner, earning 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart, according to a tour release.

Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary gala this past October.

