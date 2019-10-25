MOLINE – Country star Jason Aldean, this year's winner of ACM Artist of the Decade, will return to perform at the TaxSlayer Center on Feb. 13, 2020, with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.
Tickets ($35 to $95) go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, available at the arena box office, 1201 River Drive, and Ticketmaster.com.
A 42-year-old native of Macon, Ga., Aldean last played the TaxSlayer in January 2016. He's touring in support of his upcoming ninth studio album, “9,” (Broken Bow Records), which will be released Nov. 22. The album’s lead single “We Back” rounds out the first-released songs, and “in characteristic Aldean fashion, it explodes into a hard-rock country anthem,” according to Rolling Stone.
Aldean has scored 23 No. 1s and is the only country act in history to top the all-genre Billboard 200 four times, while racking up 15 billion streams and more than 18 million albums sold along the way. His hits include "Big Green Tractor,” “"The Truth,” “Don't You Wanna Stay” (a duet with Kelly Clarkson), “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Fly Over States,” “Take a Little Ride,” “The Only Way I Know” (a collaboration with Luke Bryan and Eric Church), “Night Train,” “When She Says Baby,” “Burnin' It Down,” “Just Gettin' Started,” “Tonight Looks Good on You,” “Lights Come On,” “A Little More Summertime,” “Any Ol' Barstool,” “You Make It Easy,” and “Drowns the Whiskey” (a duet with Miranda Lambert).
On Oct. 1, 2017, he was performing "When She Says Baby" at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip when Stephen Paddock began firing into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. Aldean and his band left the stage unharmed, but 58 people were killed and 851 people were injured.
This past April, Aldean received the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award and performed at the 54th-annual ACM ceremony. The 13-time ACM Award winner earned the honor for dominating country music over the decade, through success at radio, digital media, sales and streaming, distinguishing events, touring, TV appearances, and artistic merit. He joined just five other honorees that have received the award — Marty Robbins in 1969, Loretta Lynn in 1979, Alabama in 1988, Garth Brooks in 1998 and George Strait in 2008.
Jason Aldean performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night. Aldean the CMA nominated performer of the year is so popular that a second show was added for Sunday.
Photos from Saturday's Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line concert at the iWireless Center.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
Florida Georgia Line performs to a packed house at the iWireless center. Jason Aldean brought his Night Train tour along with Florida Georgia Line to iWireless Center Saturday night.
