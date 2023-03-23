Country Style Ice Cream is bringing its signature sweet treats, and some new additions, to Bettendorf this spring.

The soft serve ice cream maker is relocating its Utica Ridge Road shop to 3591 Tanglefoot Lane and is set to open its doors in late April or early May, said store owner and franchisee Cristina Sanchez.

The move will place the store in a more residential area, which is attractive to its business model.

The Utica Ridge Road location will close March 26 in order to give employees time off and to move equipment to the new store, Sanchez said. Customers have stopped by and asked for news on the opening, sharing Sanchez's enthusiasm for the move.

"I just feel excited, because I feel like they are excited as well," she said. "I feel like we've gotten a lot of good feedback, especially at Utica Ridge, because a lot of people do come from that area … on Tanglefoot Lane and into Bettendorf."

Almost a year after signing the lease, Sanchez said, she's been holding back the urge to tell everyone the news.

The shop will have drive-thru capabilities and will house an expanded menu of breakfast items, pastries and more desserts than just ice cream. Sanchez is especially excited for the cheesecake, which will have a selection of toppings.

As it will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sanchez said, Country Style will be able to reach customers on their morning commute and when the day is done.

"How I look at it is, if you're going to a restaurant and you have your dinner there, but you don't get dessert there, (Country Style Ice Cream) will be an option that you can go to and actually have dessert later," she said.