The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a security agreement that will assign a full-time deputy at Scott Community College.
By a 5-0 vote, the board approved the hiring of an additional deputy for the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Background: Lyn Cochran, the college's president, had approached the sheriff's office about assigning a full-time deputy to the Belmont Campus to serve in a liaison officer role as well as provide added security. The college had been hiring off-duty deputies to provide part-time coverage.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, the parent organization of Scott Community, would pay up to $120,000 a year for three years to cover the costs of adding a new officer to the sheriff's staff. The agreed amount would cover pay and benefits as well as equipment such as a squad car, uniform, gun and radios.
Discussion: At a committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday, county supervisors questioned the department's manpower issue and its ability to commit a full-time officer to the college.
Major Shawn Roth told supervisors that the sheriff's department soon will have one of its deputies returning from deployment in Afghanistan. He added that having "boots on the ground" at the campus also would be a benefit if something happened at the nearby Pleasant Valley High School.
Next step: Roth said a current deputy would likely take the campus position and the new deputy would backfill the existing deputy. The contract, which would be effective July 1, would run through June 30, 2022.
In other business, the board of supervisors:
- Approved a one-year contract with the Deputy Sheriff's Association and a three-year contract with the Teamsters Local 238, which represents the county's correctional officers.
- Approved a contract with Dr. Barbara Harre, the county's appointed medical examiner.
- Agreed to hire PFM Financial Advisors to market the county's upcoming bond issuance for the county-wide radio infrastructure project.
- Approved these appointments: Wes Wulf, Benefited Fire District #6; Arlen Beck, Veterans Affairs Commission; and Tom Dittmer, Zoning Board of Adjustment.