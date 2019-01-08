The Scott County Board of Supervisors is considering a proposed rezoning of farmland outside Long Grove for a future residential development.
Tim Huey, the county's planning and development director, said the request is to rezone a 33-acre tract in the vicinity of 15378 270th St. from Agricultural-General, or A-G, to Single-Family Residential, or R-1. The request was made by Chris Townsend of Townsend Engineering on behalf of the property's owners, Victor and Michelle Gorsch.
Huey said the request meets several land use criteria, including the fact that the area is shown on the Future Land Use Map as appropriate for residential development. It also is near employment and commercial centers, has access to a paved road and is adjacent to an existing housing development, Smith addition. Since it is not adjacent to Long Grove's corporate boundary, it could not be annexed. It also is not served by city water or sewer.
The property's Corn Suitability Rating, or CSR, which ranks the soil's productivity level, ranged from 39 to 77, he said, adding that any CSR ranking of 60 or above is production ag soil with 100 being the highest.
"If this were 90 CSR, you'd struggle to take it out of farmland," said newly elected Supervisor John Maxwell, a Donahue farmer.
According to Huey, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last month to recommend the rezoning. Although a few neighbors expressed concerns with more residential development in the area, Huey said P&Z Chairman Clayton Lloyd pointed out many of their issues would be addressed during the future review of the proposed subdivision.
"Any time we're taking ag land and developing it, we look at it critically," Huey said after the meeting. While he is recommending approval, he said "The final decision is always up to the elected officials."
The county board will hold a public hearing on the rezoning at 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 10, during its regular meeting in the Magistrate's Courtroom at the Scott County Courthouse. It will not take action at that meeting.