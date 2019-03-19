The proposed housing development near West Lake Park met with some opposition Tuesday from a Scott County supervisor who believes the site is better suited for commercial development.
Dale Grunwald of Grunwald Land Development, Long Grove, is seeking the county's approval to rezone 60 acres of undeveloped ground from C-2 (commercial and light industrial) to R-1 (single-family residential) to build a 50-lot subdivision. His request and the preliminary plat sparked some debate at the Scott County Board of Supervisors' committee-of-the-whole meeting.
With only 197 acres zoned C-2 in the county, Supervisor Ken Beck said less than 1 percent of unincorporated land in the county is available for commercial use.
"The future land use plan never intended for this to be residential property," he said. "I think we're giving away a good opportunity to create jobs."
The request, which will go for a vote at Thursday night's county board meeting, already has received approval from staff and the county's Planning & Zoning Board.
"The reason we don't have a lot of commercial land is exactly because we don't encourage commercial development in the county," Tim Huey, the county's planning and development director, told the supervisors.
Grunwald and his partners want to build a subdivision to be known as West Lake Park Settlement. The site, which has remained farmland, is owned and farmed by his partners, the principals in Engelbrecht Farms.
The parcel is located north of the county-owned West Lake Park, south of Locust Street and along the west side of Interstate 80. A piece of it would remain zoned commercial near Locust Street.
After the meeting, Board Chair Tony Knobbe said he also is leaning toward denying the rezoning request. "I'm with Ken (Beck) on this, do we really want to be using farm acres we have identified as commercial/industrial purposes for residential?"
But Grunwald, who was in attendance, said after the meeting he hopes the supervisors "will see the advantage of putting residential out there."
He said the commercial zoning dates back to the 1970s when the city of Davenport zoned ground to the north for American Honda and nothing has been built on his proposed site. "I really think commercial and industrial needs to be in town and not the county," Grunwald added.