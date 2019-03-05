The Scott County Board could decide as early as Thursday night whether to rezone 60 acres near West Lake Park for a new housing subdivision.
Dale Grunwald, of Grunwald Land Development in Long Grove, is requesting to rezone the rural Scott County site from C-2 (commercial and light industrial) to R-1 (single-family residential district) to build a 50-lot, single-family housing development. To be known as West Lake Settlement, the subdivision would be located north of the county-owned park, south of Locust Street and along the west side of Interstate 280.
Planning and Development Director Tim Huey told supervisors at their committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday that the rezoning request had been unanimously approved 6-0 by the Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission, with one commissioner absent. Staff is recommending the board's approval.
He said the 60 acres is part of a 74-acre site that had been zoned agricultural until 1994 to allow for the existing convenience store. The vacant land is farmed by Engelbrecht Farms, whose owners are partnering with Grunwald. The remaining 14 acres would remain commercial.
Although the site is adjacent to the city of Davenport, Huey said the estimated $4.5 million cost for extending sewer has made it cost-prohibitive for the city to annex. He added that issues with allowing individual septic systems would be part of the platting process.
The county board will hold a public hearing on the rezoning at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Scott County Administrative Center, Davenport.
By voting that night, the board could speed up the preliminary plat to come back to the board in two weeks rather than four. To date, the project has not drawn any public comment either in writing or at the planning & zoning meeting, Huey said.
"It makes me sad this farmland is going to be developed," said Supervisor Ken Croken, who also criticized voting immediately after giving the public a chance to discuss it.
After the meeting, Chairman Tony Knobbe said the board would see what the public's reaction is at the hearing. "We are allowed to vote immediately after the hearing but if there is anything negative (in the comments), we would wait until the next cycle," he said.
In other business, the board:
- Heard a staff recommendation to renew a five-year contract with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause to provide annual audit services. David Farmer, budget and administrative services director, said the auditor was chosen from five companies based on its technical quality, price and quality of presentation. The contract will be for a total of $365,000. The county has an option to decide after three years if it wants to retain the firm for the final two years, he said.
- Discussed a recommendation to accept the low bid from U.S. Imaging to conduct a record scanning project in the Recorder's Office. Matt Hirst, IT director, said the bid was for $264,595. He said U.S. Imaging will scan and index records stored on film from April 1971 to December 1988. The records will be converted to digital media. It was selected from three top respondents.