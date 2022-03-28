County-wide COVID-19 reporting ends, state testing sites to close in Illinois

As the number of COVID-19 cases dwindles, so too has county-wide reporting and state-sponsored testing.

The availability of COVID-19 statistics that have been reported by local health departments and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dried up as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen across the Quad-Cities and most of the entire country.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department's most recent report from Friday, virus transmission across the county remains at a moderate level, per the CDC.

"Cases and the positivity rate ticked up from last week but overall remain low in Rock Island County," according to the health department.

Rock Island Health Department officials reported 42 new COVID-19 positive tests during the seven-day period ending March 18, an increase of 33 from the prior seven-day period that ended March 14.

The positivity rate in Rock Island County rose slightly to 2.01% from 1.76% last week. Rock Island Health Department officials cautioned that the metric no longer captures the prevalence of disease in the community as the results of home tests are not reflected in the rate.

The number of people hospitalized in the county during the seven-day span ending March 18 dropped to five from seven the prior week.

No new-case numbers or current positivity rates were reported by the CDC for Rock Island and Scott counties.

At the same time, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its 10 community-based testing sites will cease operations on March 31. IDPH officials said the decision was made in response to a sharp drop in demand for COVID-19 testing services and the anticipated end of federal funding. According to state officials, the 10 sites currently handle less than 1% of COVID-19 tests being conducted statewide.

"The number of daily tests conducted at these sites is on track to be the lowest on record with each site seeing fewer than 50 individuals per day, according to IDPH data," state officials said in a news release announcing the closures. "Given the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers and the extensive number of SHIELD saliva testing sites throughout Illinois, there are ample, convenient opportunities for Illinois residents to obtain access to a test if needed."

IDPH added that the department had more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, "with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks."

State health officials have also counseled hospitals, schools and local health departments to consider current testing capacity and make all necessary preparations, according to the news release.

IDPH officials said staff also had spoken with pharmacies and health care providers about increasing their inventory of the various FDA-approved oral treatments in case of another surge.

"Over the last year, the state’s testing and vaccination infrastructure at pharmacies, health clinics and other locations has increased substantially, thus providing capacity to ramp up capabilities if it becomes necessary," according to a statement from the IDPH.

To order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, go to https://www.covidtests.gov.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

