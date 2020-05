Couple celebrates COVID-19-style wedding at Augustana College

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Kirby Stockwell and Chris Wilson were married COVID-19 style at Augustana College Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Rock Island. Stockwell, from the Class of 2017, and Wilson, from the Class of 2018, stayed outdoors while friends and family of the bride watched from their cars and Wilson’s family, in Europe, watched via a Zoom call.