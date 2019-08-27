Moments before the frenzy, Vander Veer Botanical Park lagoon in Davenport was serene, with only an occasional bird chirp or the sound of traffic on Brady Street to disturb the calm.
After Linda, 70, and Dean Harding, 73, of Davenport arrived, the scene transitioned to a flurry of feathers, a cacophony of quacks and wing flutters.
Just as they have for the last 15-plus years, the Hardings, who live in the West Lake area, brought whole-kernel corn to the ducks — and sporadic geese — at the park. On Thursday morning, about 75 birds went through 40 pounds of corn within 20 minutes.
“They’re hungry today,” Linda Harding said while she talked to the birds. “Come on, babies!” she encouraged them. “Brownie, get over here.”
Most of the ducks are recognizable as mallards. Brownie, whose feathers are a solid chocolate color, is bigger than the others. Blondie, a speckled white duck with blond patches, is another stand-out in the flock.
Occasional avian violence broke out as a few Canada Geese joined the swarm.
“You leave her alone,” Dean Harding said, gently shooing away a greedy goose that pecked and apparently injured a duck, which limped away from the corn the goose sought.
“Ducks are a gentle critter,” Linda Harding said. “Geese can be mean.”
Meanwhile, the couple's 1-year-old Schnauzer sisters waited patiently in the SUV, where they watched the proceedings.
The Hardings, both of whom have a deep love and reverence for the beauty of nature, drive from their West Lake neighborhood to various spots to feed and admire wildlife. They’ve been feeding the ducks at Vander Veer since 2003, when Dean Harding underwent bypass surgeries and had multiple stints placed in his heart.
It's a place they relax and take in nature.
“Vander Veer is an asset the city should be commended for,” Linda Harding said. “This is real relaxing for everybody. The ducks keep us young.”
The parents of two grown sons, one of whom lives in Davenport and the other in Arizona, both are retired. For 31 years, they managed the Lake Canyada Mobile Home Community, and Linda Harding worked as an accountant for a Texas company. Dean Harding still works part time as a “parts chaser” for Ryder.
When they sought spots where they could relax and walk, they discovered the flock at Vander Veer, where there’s a dispensary for people to feed corn to the birds — you get a handful of corn for 25 cents.
They bought their first 50-pound bag of corn at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Davenport, and now buy corn at various elevators, too.
They feed the ducks at Vander Veer about three times a week — more often during cold weather.
The Hardings feed ducks on the Davenport levee and Credit Island, too. The couple grew concerned during the record-cold winter of 2018-19, making their way over and around barriers and ice to get food to the flock downtown. The ducks followed them to get to the food from Main and Brady to Harrison Street.
“They’d come up and sit right on your feet, looking for a place to get warm,” Dean Harding said.
When other people come along and express interest, the Hardings invite them to help feed the birds. Dean Harding tells children, “You’ve got to throw the corn under-hand,” and both remind kids to be kind to the ducks. The two meet many people from outside the area, many of whom are surprised they spend time and money feeding the birds and other creatures in public spots.
“We’ve taught a lot of kids and adults how to feed the ducks,” Linda Harding said.
They also spread their message of kindness in puppet shows for children at their church, Moline Baptist Church in Moline.
In the meantime, they also feed other wildlife, including squirrels, at Vander Veer and Credit Island.
“You can find happiness in nature,” Dean Harding said. “God created so many things for us to enjoy.”