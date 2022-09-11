Couple makes 1880s house into their own home with 30 years of projects

It’s a good thing Craig and Marcia Canfield thrive on doing projects because it’s been one after another since they bought their home in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood 30 years ago.

Consider the 200-plus hours Craig spent salvaging, piece-by-tiny-piece, the vestibule tiles from a home on Main Street and re-laying them in their own entrance.

Or the removal of aluminum siding from their home’s exterior, scraping the old paint down to the bare wood, and then re-painting in historical colors.

Or the cedar shingles Craig installed himself because the couple couldn’t find a contractor willing to bid on the high, steep roof.

And they’re not finished.

“I need projects in my life,” said Craig, whose day job is in information technology. Marcia works in accounts payable.

The public can see the couple’s work for themselves on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18, when their home will be one of five open for tours during the 2022 Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District Home Tour, along with the German American Heritage Center and the former Christian Jipp home and grocery, now the Architectural Rescue Shop.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15; children under 12 will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be sold on the days of the tour at all the tour homes, the German center and the Jipp.

The Canfields were a young couple moving back to the Quad-Cities from the Chicago area in 1992 when they found the Queen Anne style house built between 1880 and 1890.

They weren’t particularly looking for a historic property, but the house designed by noted Davenport architect Frederick George “Fritz” Clausen appealed to them. It had been occupied in its early days by two families of German descent, the Karlowas and the Rohwedders; Otto Rohwedder is known for his invention of a bread-slicing machine.

The Canfields didn’t know any of this at the time, though.

What they saw was a house that had been turned into apartments and boarding rooms, allowed to deteriorate to the point of threatened demolition, then pulled back to single-family life by owners who “flipped” it and were looking to sell.

People on the tour will want to pause at the outside of the home to take in all the details: a “sun ray” carved into the peak of the roof, an “eyebrow” window, two rows of “fish scale” siding, the curved roof over the front door and the front door itself – the oak part was crafted by Carver Custom Millworks, Milan, but Craig inlaid the walnut.

The steps are limestone and the metal railing was fashioned by Boyler’s Ornamental Iron, Bettendorf.

Stepping in the vestibule, you’ll see the mosaic tile Craig painstakingly salvaged and re-laid. Beyond that is the foyer with an open oak staircase ascending to the second floor and to your left, an original curved stained glass window.

You’ll also immediately see the Canfields haven’t spent their whole lives doing projects.

On the walls and set all around the home are objects – pictures, tapestries, three-dimensional art – picked up in extensive travels. Ask Craig, and he will tell you that the two tapestries on the staircase wall were purchased in Morocco and Turkey and that the pictures hail from Cambodia; Prague, in the Czech Republic; Mongolia; Uruguay; Italy; Ecuador, and Thailand. Other items are from family or auctions.

Through a set of pocket doors into the parlor you’ll see framed menus from various restaurants, including Charlie Trotter’s in Chicago and various colorful glass pieces from the Blenko Glass Co. of West Virginia, acquired during pledge drives for Iowa Public Television. There’s also a corner fireplace for which Craig crafted an “over mantel.”

Through a second set of pocket doors is the dining room with early wallpaper carefully preserved and – imagine this – a warming oven built into one of the radiators.

The kitchen is a contemporary departure from the rest of the house; the Canfields designed and built it to serve their love of cooking and baking. The Canfields like to mix up looks, so there are lots of different materials in the kitchen including a copper range hood and sink, a stainless steel stove, three different patterns of granite countertops, a walnut floor and cabinets – all built by Craig – using bird’s eye maple, oak, walnut and cherry. “I like overkill,” he said.

The wonders continue outside, too.

The first feature you’re likely to notice is a new 18-feet-by-20-feet deck set on the hillside that the Canfields made themselves from steel and black locust wood. Craig said he expects the wood to last as long as he and Marcia own the property, as it is of the type that farmers used to made fence posts – very durable.

To the left is a brick oven that Craig designed and built in 2008 from bricks salvaged from their home’s chimney replacement. The Canfields are known throughout the Gold Coast for their bagels which taste nothing like those available in mainstream grocery stores. They also make bread and pizzas for an annual neighborhood party.

To the right is a 24-feet-by-22-feet, two-story carriage house designed by an architect in a style that blends with the neighborhood. The lower level is for their cars; the upper level is Craig’s workshop.

“We were the first in the neighborhood to build a carriage house,” Craig said. “We started a trend.” The couple had to secure variances from the city to build it, and it still irks them that they were not allowed to install plumbing. The city was concerned the Canfields were trying to sneak in a building that could be rented as an apartment. Subsequent carriage houses were allowed to install plumbing.

They built the structure mostly themselves, laying the blocks; installing the roof, siding and electrical service and building screens for the windows. Only the concrete and framing were contracted out.

The carriage house and other projects described in this story don’t cover everything they did in 30 years, but you get the idea.