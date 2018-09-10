Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock was allegedly driving 90 mph in a 65-mph zone near Eldridge when he was stopped for speeding, and was later determined to have a blood alcohol level of .201.
Hitchcock was charged Friday night with drunken driving. On Monday, an Oct. 11 hearing was set in the case.
According to court records, Hitchcock was stopped at 5:52 p.m. by an Iowa State Patrol trooper who clocked Hitchcock near mile marker 131 on southbound U.S. 61 in Scott County.
The trooper saw Hitchcock coming up behind him at a high rate of speed, the documents said. After stopping Hitchcock's vehicle, the trooper could smell alcohol emanating from both Hitchcock and the vehicle.
Hitchcock allegedly had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to court records, and told the trooper he had "had a few."
Hitchcock agreed to a field sobriety test and recorded a blood alcohol content of .186. The legal limit is .08. Hitchcock was taken to the Eldridge Police Department where he submitted to a second test and posted a blood alcohol content of .201.
Hitchcock has been cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and speeding.
On Sunday, Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said Hitchcock is on paid administrative leave while the city conducts an investigation to determine if there will be disciplinary action, and, if so, to what extent.
The city will bring in an outside firm to conduct the investigation, Maxeiner said, because doing it internally would not be appropriate.
Hitchcock reported the incident to him Saturday morning, Maxeiner said, telling Maxeiner he was in his personal vehicle and the charges were serious enough to initiate the administrative leave.