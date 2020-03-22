COVID-19: An adult in Scott County is among 22 new positive cases in Iowa

An adult in Scott County is one of 22 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 announced Sunday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 22 additional positive cases, according to a press release. The state has a total of 90 positive cases. As of Saturday, Illinois had a total of 753 positive cases.
The Scott County patient is between the ages of 41 and 60.
Another resident of Scott County on Saturday became the first person who lives in the Quad-Cities to test positive for the virus.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday he plans to ease regulations to let doctors work across Illinois and border states more easily.
Two previous positive tests in Scott County involved people who do not live in the area.
Visitor restrictions at UnityPoint
UnityPoint Health – Trinity has elevated visitor restrictions to further protect patients and health care workers during the pandemic.
Changes will be effective immediately, according to a Sunday news release. They are:
• One parent or legal guardian for patients under 18 years of age.
• One life partner for the birth of a child.
• One family member for end-of-life care.
The restrictions will be in place “until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community.”
“The decision to elevate restrictions was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we witness actions taken by our governments, schools, churches and other venues to restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the release says.
Only visitors who do not have symptoms of respiratory infection — fever, runny nose, cough, or shortness of breath — will be allowed. They must stay in the patient’s room during their visit.
Once visitors leave patient rooms, they must leave the hospital.
Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
Trinity hospitals will continue to limit public entryways to protect patients and the community.
Grocery Association: Don't panic
COVID-19 has caused a surge in demand for a number of grocery items, leaving some grocery store shelves temporarily empty, says a Sunday news release from the Iowa Grocery Industry Association.
According to Iowa Grocery Industry Association President Michelle Hurd, the demand for certain products has made it “challenging to distribute goods fast enough to restock shelves with those items as quickly as consumers are purchasing them.”
There is enough food, and most items will be back in stock within a day or two, Hurd said.
“We are asking people to please remain calm and buy only what you need for the week,” Hurd said. “This will allow us to get products back on store shelves and for everyone to get what they need.”
Hurd said the food industry has been working with government at the federal, state and local levels to ensure uninterrupted service to consumers. Grocery stores and food-manufacturer employees have been identified as essential emergency workers.