COVID-19: An adult in Scott County is among 22 new positive cases in Iowa

• One parent or legal guardian for patients under 18 years of age.

• One life partner for the birth of a child.

• One family member for end-of-life care.

The restrictions will be in place “until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community.”

“The decision to elevate restrictions was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we witness actions taken by our governments, schools, churches and other venues to restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the release says.

Only visitors who do not have symptoms of respiratory infection — fever, runny nose, cough, or shortness of breath — will be allowed. They must stay in the patient’s room during their visit.

Once visitors leave patient rooms, they must leave the hospital.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

Trinity hospitals will continue to limit public entryways to protect patients and the community.

Grocery Association: Don't panic