COVID-19: As work week turns to weekend, local health officials are stressing home health

The relative lack of positive cases could mean the area has so far been spared. More likely, the virus has already arrived in the community, health experts said. The ongoing shortage of tests — and the mild symptoms of many infections — means many cases won’t get tested, or even know they have the virus.

Rock Island and Scott counties are not publicizing overall testing numbers, in part because private labs are beginning to expand testing, making it difficult to track. Both counties have committed to announcing all positive tests.

Tests are still being prioritized for people at highest risk for COVID-19. Doctors have some discretion to recommend testing in accordance with criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health authorities.

On Friday, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department administrator, said the county has ordered more tests through the public health system. “We’re not sure if we’re going to get what we ordered,” she said, “or if we’re going to get a partial amount to give out.”

The attention to domestic affairs also involves food. Rivers emphasized locals should cook food thoroughly and that many products remain safe to consume even after their “best by” packaging dates.