COVID-19: As work week turns to weekend, local health officials are stressing home health

At the beginning of the week, as the coronavirus pandemic surged, public officials focused on workplaces. Now as one of the most extraordinary work weeks in generations turns to the weekend, public officials are focusing on the home front.
With no new cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities reported Friday, health officials urged locals to transition their newly normal workplace practices to home life, advising how to practice interpersonal care amid one of most profound social disruptions in modern American history.
“With the weekend approaching, people will spend more time at home. Social distancing that has been occurring in the workplace should now carry over to home life,” said Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department.
In order to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, calls for self-isolation and social distancing are ongoing. But total separation is not possible for most people. Quad-Citians remain connected with loved ones not only through technology but as vital caretakers, guardians and co-habitants.
Visits to vulnerable, elderly, high-risk relatives should be curtailed unless “absolutely necessary,” Rivers said. “Remember: Although you may feel fine, you could still be carrying the virus and exposing others.”
Whether it’s good news or bad news that the Quad-Cities area has only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 — neither of whom are residents of Scott or Rock Island counties — remains unknown.
The relative lack of positive cases could mean the area has so far been spared. More likely, the virus has already arrived in the community, health experts said. The ongoing shortage of tests — and the mild symptoms of many infections — means many cases won’t get tested, or even know they have the virus.
Rock Island and Scott counties are not publicizing overall testing numbers, in part because private labs are beginning to expand testing, making it difficult to track. Both counties have committed to announcing all positive tests.
Tests are still being prioritized for people at highest risk for COVID-19. Doctors have some discretion to recommend testing in accordance with criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health authorities.
On Friday, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department administrator, said the county has ordered more tests through the public health system. “We’re not sure if we’re going to get what we ordered,” she said, “or if we’re going to get a partial amount to give out.”
The attention to domestic affairs also involves food. Rivers emphasized locals should cook food thoroughly and that many products remain safe to consume even after their “best by” packaging dates.
“Baby formula is the only product that is required to follow chronic dating,” Rivers said. “All other date labeling is established by the manufacturer as a recommendation for highest quality. Shelf-stable food that does not require refrigeration or can be frozen is generally safe to eat after the recommended date.”
Restaurants in Illinois and Iowa are closed to dine-in customers. But the cooking-averse can pick up take-out or receive food delivered at vendors across the region.
Illinois implements on Saturday a shelter-in-place order, a statewide prohibition on virtually all non-essential travel and activity. Although Iowa has prohibited a wide range of public gatherings, the state has not issued any such shelter-in-place order.
That could change, though. On Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged the fluidity of the rapidly evolving situation and how she has "to take into account what's happening in other states."
"For instance, Council Bluffs when we had one of the Iowans that was tested in Nebraska, in the Omaha area, that impacted our decision for Council Bluffs," she said. "I think it was with that decision that we actually moved to community spread. And then with the other positive test in Dallas (County) between the two, that's when we took that next step to community spread."
And though no permanent resident of Scott or Rock Island counties has tested positive, local health officials say it's only a matter of time.
“While we have had no positive cases reported to us yet, we are still assuming, as everyone should be, that it is in our community at this time,” Ludwig said.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.