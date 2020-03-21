COVID-19: From 'a little nervous to 'loving the day,' Quad-Citians react

“My wife has cancer, and we always say, 'God is not surprised by cancer,'" Carney said. “He designed our bodies to be able to handle that from the beginning. He’s not surprised by the coronavirus either. That doesn’t mean it’s never fatal and that it’s not something to take seriously.”

Erica Berger, of Buffalo, also came to Aldi’s to buy groceries for her family. Usually, they buy a week’s worth of groceries at a time, and they bought a little extra Saturday, she said.

She’s not yet nervous about the spread of COVID-19, she said. She, her husband and three children are enjoying spending time together and watching movies. Her son is playing video games.

Greg Miller and his dog, Gracie, along with Teresa Smith and her dog, Layla, enjoyed a brisk outing Saturday in the Crow Creek Dog Park, 4800 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

“It’s all about the dogs,” Smith said.

“They need the exercise,” Miller said. “They go crazy if you don’t (exercise them).”

He said he has been reading books at home, and Smith said she has watched a lot of movies and enjoyed some wine.

“What’s going to happen is going to happen. If you catch it, you catch it," Miller said.