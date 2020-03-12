COVID-19: Holocaust Film Series postpones first two films in series

The first two films in the Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series are being postponed because of concerns about COVID-19.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The films were scheduled for March 22 and 29 at Figge Art Museum, Davenport.
For more information, call 309-793-1300 or email aross@jfqc.org.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter