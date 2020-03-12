COVID-19: Holocaust Film Series postpones first two films in series
COVID-19: Holocaust Film Series postpones first two films in series

The first two films in the Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series are being postponed because of concerns about COVID-19.

The films were scheduled for March 22 and 29 at Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

For more information, call 309-793-1300 or email aross@jfqc.org.

