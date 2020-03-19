COVID-19: Latest college and university updates: St. Ambrose will use distance learning through the end of the semester

While Bahls notes it is unlikely, he said re-opening campus this spring is still possible. Distance learning would still continue, but from campus, there would be potential access to faculty office hours, more library resources and in-person support.

The college confirmed students who do not remain on campus will be provided prorated refunds or credits for room and board fees on Thursday.

A decision about whether graduation will be postponed will be made by April 15.

St. Ambrose University

Courses will continue via distance-delivery formats through the end of the spring semester, the university announced Thursday. Face-to-face classes had been tentatively planned to resume March 30.

The university will announce a decision regarding commencement at a later date.

All university events are canceled, and campus offices will remain open to staff and faculty.

“These are decisions virtually no one in the U.S. higher education community previously has been forced to make,” President Sr. Joan Lescinski said in a statement.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges