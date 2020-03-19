COVID-19: Latest college and university updates: St. Ambrose will use distance learning through the end of the semester

Colleges and universities are making rapid decisions about campus-life this week, as they learn the latest guidance about COVID-19, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here are the updates from Wednesday and Thursday:
- Augustana College is moving all classes off campus for the rest of the spring semester.
- St. Ambrose University will use distance delivery format for courses through the end of the spring semester.
- Eastern Iowa Community College closed all of its buildings starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- Western Illinois University canceled Commencement.
Augustana College
Previously, the Rock Island-based college announced it would begin spring break one week early. When the announcement was made March 13, President Steve Bahls classes were expected to resume on campus March 30.
By Monday, the campus was preparing to deliver online classes or move to distance learning opportunities just in case. Wednesday, it was announced all classes for the rest of the semester will be delivered in an alternative format.
Students who have already returned home “absolutely should not return” to campus now, Bahls said in a letter distributed Wednesday. Students still on campus are encouraged to return to their family home if possible, but will not be forced to do so. Limited food service will be available.
While Bahls notes it is unlikely, he said re-opening campus this spring is still possible. Distance learning would still continue, but from campus, there would be potential access to faculty office hours, more library resources and in-person support.
The college confirmed students who do not remain on campus will be provided prorated refunds or credits for room and board fees on Thursday.
A decision about whether graduation will be postponed will be made by April 15.
St. Ambrose University
Courses will continue via distance-delivery formats through the end of the spring semester, the university announced Thursday. Face-to-face classes had been tentatively planned to resume March 30.
The university will announce a decision regarding commencement at a later date.
All university events are canceled, and campus offices will remain open to staff and faculty.
“These are decisions virtually no one in the U.S. higher education community previously has been forced to make,” President Sr. Joan Lescinski said in a statement.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
EICC previously announced classes would resume via distance delivery beginning Wednesday. While buildings — with limited services — were previously going to be open and available for students, all campuses will close effective Thursday.
The current intention is to resume normal operations April 13.
Western Illinois University
The Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, slated to take place May 8-10, have been canceled, WIU announced Thursday. The university announced earlier this week that all classes for the rest of the semester would not be delivered face-to-face.
Diplomas will be mailed, and the administration said they are looking at possible alternatives, and that graduates will have an opportunity to participate in a formal ceremony at a later date.
“I’m sorry that the final semester for our students, faculty and staff has changed so dramatically in just a few short weeks,” Interim President Martin Abraham said in the letter announcing the decision.
