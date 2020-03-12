COVID-19 may change funeral traditions: Moline funeral home taking precautions

The funeral home business never has been easy. And now the advent of the new coronavirus has presented some challenges funeral directors have never seen before.
Kevin Rafferty, owner of Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline, says COVID-19 is the strangest event of his 30-plus-year career as a funeral director.
“It’s not really here yet,” Rafferty said in a phone interview Wednesday evening. “But we know it’s coming.”
The emotions that funeral directors deal with when people suffer a loss are presenting unique challenges in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. For instance, should people really be hugging or shaking hands at a visitation or funeral?
“During emotional times, when you’ve had a loss, I think (the normal response of) our society is to comfort people,” Rafferty said. “And that’s through hugs and the emotion of tears. And that’s still natural.
“It’s just as simple as offering someone a handshake is something we don’t think twice about. And now we’ve got to kind of think about that before we act.”
Rafferty has chosen to be proactive by putting up signs with suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what people can do to protect their communities in relation to COVID-19. He has placed the signs at the entrance to his funeral home and in a few other prominent spots.
“The bullet points of avoiding close contact with people that are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue; practice good hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for 20 seconds; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,” he said.
“Also, we have Lysol wipes that we are going to try and wipe down used areas that get touched quite a bit, like door handles, and then just have hand gel available for people when they do come in or out.”
Rafferty also has opted to remind families about what’s happening with the coronavirus and mention some precautions that they may want to take.
“This has all come on so quick here,” he said.
He tried to be prepared by talking with his son, Patrick, a hospital administrator in Nashville, Tenn. “Hospitals are always on the front line,” Rafferty explained.
He said he told his son, "I feel like we need to have something posted," and his son agreed. "He said, ‘You need to get ahead of it, Dad.’ "
“So we are going to take the precautions and talk to families about it and have it posted, have hand sanitizer available, and hope people respect the health of the community moving forward,” Rafferty said.
Janet Hill, Rock Island Health Department chief operating officer, said the health department recommends social distancing and avoiding handshaking, hugging and sharing beverages.
“If you can’t wash your hands, use hand sanitizer,” she added. “I will tell you that at meetings where we would normally be shaking hands, we are not.”
People may feel as if they should shake hands or hug someone when they meet, but she noted that it’s still cold and flu season anyway, so they should not be doing that.
“I think most people would understand if you would say, 'I am happy to meet you, but I am trying to be extra safe right now and not doing any unnecessary touching,' " Hill said.
Rafferty said he currently has no plans to postpone funerals.
“However, we are closely monitoring CDC and local health department recommendations and guidelines,” he said. “We are having active discussions with the families we serve to make educated decisions as guidance progresses.”