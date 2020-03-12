COVID-19 may change funeral traditions: Moline funeral home taking precautions

“The bullet points of avoiding close contact with people that are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue; practice good hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for 20 seconds; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,” he said.

“Also, we have Lysol wipes that we are going to try and wipe down used areas that get touched quite a bit, like door handles, and then just have hand gel available for people when they do come in or out.”

Rafferty also has opted to remind families about what’s happening with the coronavirus and mention some precautions that they may want to take.

“This has all come on so quick here,” he said.

He tried to be prepared by talking with his son, Patrick, a hospital administrator in Nashville, Tenn. “Hospitals are always on the front line,” Rafferty explained.

He said he told his son, "I feel like we need to have something posted," and his son agreed. "He said, ‘You need to get ahead of it, Dad.’ "