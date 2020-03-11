COVID-19 pandemic: Hand sanitizer evaporates from Quad-City shelves

On Wednesday morning, hand sanitizer all but evaporated from Quad-City in response to COVID-19 Coronavirus, characterized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Throughout the Quad-Cities, stores reported customers in search of the elusive substance.

Casey Keller, an owner of K&K Hardware, Bettendorf, said the store was out of hand sanitizer early Wednesday. By the afternoon, the store was restocked with six cases of Purell Hand Sanitizer, which were fast sellers.

"We got wiped out pretty quickly," Keller said Wednesday afternoon. "We have it on order. I imagine we'll be waiting for it along with everyone else."

At a Family Dollar, Davenport, empty shelves near soap products formerly were stocked with hand sanitizer.

No hand sanitizer was available at Walgreens at Five Points, Davenport, where some Lysol sprays and sanitizer wipes remained in the early afternoon.

Dittmer's Service, a gas station on West Locust Street, Davenport, has been out of Purell Hand Sanitizers for two weeks.