Covid-19: Quad-City weddings are being postponed; River Music Experience says it's moving into 'dangerous territory'

"I don't know," he said. "I'm not sure. Everything seems to be changing."

As of Monday, Bridges had two wedding reception postponements, one at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Moline, and one at Stern Center. But postponement dates are hard to come by, given how far ahead weddings are planned.

"I have almost every Saturday booked for the entire year," Healy said.

Couples will either have to wait until 2021 or go to an alternative date — a Friday or Sunday rather than a Saturday.

At the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, Kari Campbell, banquet and private events coordinator, said she met with a couple "desperate to go through with their wedding and reception scheduled for April 4."

As of Monday, they were still hoping that was possible. "I could just tell how sad they were," she said.

"We're striving to keep things going. The guidelines are changing hourly. We don't want to go against recommendations."

A couple scheduled for a March 28 wedding at the center has decided to postpone and is looking at the new date, she said.