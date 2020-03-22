COVID-19: Rock Island County has its first positive test

Rock Island County has recorded its first positive COVID-19 case: a man in his 60s, the county health department announced Sunday, as Scott County reported a second positive test for a resident.
The Rock Island County patient is being treated in a local hospital.
“Our first official case in Rock Island County confirms what we have been saying for more than a week: COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, the county's public health administrator, in a press release. “We must prevent the further spread of this life-threatening virus.”
An adult between the ages of 41 and 60 who lives in Scott County was one of 22 additional positive cases in Iowa announced Sunday.
The state has recorded a total of 90 positive cases, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Illinois has 296 new positive cases, including one infant, and three more deaths related to the virus, it was announced at Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Sunday news conference. The total of positive cases is now 1,049 for the state, including nine fatalities, according to the state health department.
At the news conference, Pritzker discussed how neighbors, businesses and organizations are volunteering to help each other and donating medical supplies. He encouraged Illinoisans to visit serve.illinois.gov for more information about helping out.
He asked healthy, eligible people to consider donating blood. "A blood shortage would only worsen the health care crisis we are facing right now," he said. He added that donating blood does not weaken one's immune system.
Businesses that want to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers are asked to email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Illinois residents are now under a stay-at-home order that went into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Visitor restrictions at UnityPoint
UnityPoint Health – Trinity has elevated visitor restrictions to further protect patients and health care workers during the pandemic.
Changes will be effective immediately, according to a Sunday news release. Visitors now are limited to:
• One parent or legal guardian for patients under 18 years of age.
• One life partner for the birth of a child.
• One family member for end-of-life care.
The restrictions will be in place “until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community.”
“The decision to elevate restrictions was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we witness actions taken by our governments, schools, churches and other venues to restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the release says.
Only visitors who do not have symptoms of respiratory infection — fever, runny nose, cough, or shortness of breath — will be allowed. They must stay in the patient’s room during their visit.
Once visitors leave patient rooms, they must leave the hospital.
Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
Trinity hospitals will continue to limit public entryways to protect patients and the community.
Grocery Association: Don't panic
COVID-19 has caused a surge in demand for a number of grocery items, leaving some grocery store shelves temporarily empty.
According to a news release from Iowa Grocery Industry Association President Michelle Hurd, the demand for certain products has made it “challenging to distribute goods fast enough to restock shelves with those items as quickly as consumers are purchasing them.”
There is enough food, and most items will be back in stock within a day or two, Hurd said.
“We are asking people to please remain calm and buy only what you need for the week,” Hurd said. “This will allow us to get products back on store shelves and for everyone to get what they need.”
Hurd said the food industry has been working with government at the federal, state and local levels to ensure uninterrupted service to consumers. Grocery stores and food-manufacturer employees have been identified as essential emergency workers.