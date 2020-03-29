You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 update: 38 more cases, one death reported in Iowa
COVID-19 update: 38 more cases, one death reported in Iowa

38 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Iowa, but no more were reported in Scott, Muscatine or Clinton counties, the The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday.

According to IDPH, one Iowan with COVID-19 passed away last night, an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County. 

The IDPH now has a total of 336 positive cases reported.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today. The press conference will be live-streamed and posted on Reynolds’ Facebook Page. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today. It will be live-streamed on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

