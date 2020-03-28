You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 update: 3 more in Scott County and 1 in Rock Island County
COVID-19 update: 3 more in Scott County and 1 in Rock Island County

Coronavirus update

Four more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Quad-Cities, it was announced Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 64 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 - including three in Scott County - for a total of 298 positive cases.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 64 individuals include two adults (18-40 years) and one middle-age adult (41-60 years) in Scott County and, in Muscatine County, one adult 18-40 years and two middle-aged adults 41-60 years.

Additionally, a woman in her 60s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the fifth official case in Rock Island County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. She is being treated in a local hospital. 

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19. 

There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests as of Saturday, and that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The press conference will be live-streamed and posted on Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

Concerned about COVID-19?

