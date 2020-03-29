You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 update: 2 more test positive in Rock Island County
COVID-19 update: 2 more test positive in Rock Island County

Coronavirus update

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total of official cases to seven.

They are a man in his 60s isolating at home and a woman  in her 40s, also isolating at home, according to Rock Island County Health Department.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

