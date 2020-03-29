COVID-19 update: 2 more test positive in Rock Island County

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total of official cases to seven.
They are a man in his 60s isolating at home and a woman in her 40s, also isolating at home, according to Rock Island County Health Department.
