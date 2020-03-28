COVID-19 update: Quad-Cities medical professionals asked to join the Rock Island Medical Reserve Corps to help with COVID-19 response

Four more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Quad-Cities, it was announced Saturday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 64 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 - including three in Scott County - for a total of 298 confirmed cases.
There are now 10 cases in Scott County, and 10 in Muscatine County.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 64 individuals include two adults (18-40 years) and one middle-age adult (41-60 years) in Scott County and, in Muscatine County, one adult 18-40 years and two middle-aged adults 41-60 years.
Additionally, a woman in her 60s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the fifth official case in Rock Island County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. She is being treated in a local hospital.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The press conference will be live-streamed and posted on Reynolds’ Facebook Page. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It will be live-streamed on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
A call to arms
The Quad-City Health Initiative board received a message from Dr. Cheryl True about the Rock Island Medical Reserve Corps, which serves the Quad-Cities, about the need for volunteers.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, we recognize that those on the front lines need to be able to concentrate and focus their attention on their important work,” the letter says. “We know there are many issues that may need further time, personnel and research beyond the current capacity for local organizations, and we would like to let our community know how to offer assistance.”
“We need all hands on deck.”
“Quad-Citizens from health care, public health and related fields with skills, expertise, professional knowledge, and a passion to help support our community in any way possible exist throughout our community,” she continued.
Recruiting volunteers through networks, surveying their skills, and connecting them to areas of need is the goal, she said. “We know that people can serve in a variety of functions, and have strengths in many areas, for example, front line service, tele-health, brainstorming think tank, research/review team, volunteer service pool for phone calls, training video production, creative solution development, keeping on top of the ever-changing information and filtering the relevant items to those who need them.”
She encourages physicians, nurses, military-experienced providers, professors, allied health professionals, public health trained individuals, and students, along with other non-medical individuals, to register with the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Rock Island County Medical Reserve Corps, which serves Iowa and Illinois, at http://www.richd.org/docs/EmergencyPreparedness/MRCApplication.pdf
Other places where volunteers can register include https://www.iaserv.org and http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/emergency-preparedness-response/volunteering-personal-preparedness
The Quad City Health Initiative works with representatives of local health departments, providers, insurers, social service agencies, educators, businesses, media, law enforcers, foundations and governments.
