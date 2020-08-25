COVID-19 a mysterious visitor to this Rock Island family

Jason Roessler, 41, from Rock Island, talks like a man who’s a long way from figuring out how COVID-19 struck his family.
Jason, a welder who has Type 2 diabetes, had COVID-19 for two weeks. His wife had what he called “an in-between” case of it, not really that severe. His father had it, but not severely either. His 12-year-old son never caught it and lived in the same house as his parents the entire time.
But his uncle who has underlying conditions, got it and is still hospitalized. He was on a ventilator for a while.
The journey for Jason began July 11. His wife had lost her sense of smell, had a cough and was exhausted all the time. She tested positive. So he and his son went to the QCCA Expo Center test site for the free test. His son tested negative. But Jason who did eventually lose his sense of smell and get a cough, wasn’t as fortunate.
Still he is not sure how COVID-19 entered the Roessler household. “I have no idea,” he said. “I had no symptoms at all (that day). I felt fine.”
“I never really had a fever,” he said. “I never really had any other symptoms, just the cough. I tried to be really careful. It just came into our family, and I am not really sure how. When I got it, I was really surprised.”
Additionally, he said the family took precautions before, during and after catching the virus. They didn’t go out all that much, and when they did, they wore masks, and made sure each trip was a necessary one.
“Obviously, it attacks everybody differently,” he said.
A month removed from testing positive, Jason believes he likely got it from his wife. She, like he and his father, are now all recovered. His uncle in his words “is not out of the woods yet.”
About the only worry he had during his short battle with COVID-19 was that it might spread to his son. “We tried to keep him away from us as much as we could, but he was still here,” Jason said. His whole approach was matter of fact. “Once I got it, it was there. I was like, ‘all right, we will see what happens," Jason said.
“Nothing really came of it. I did my quarantine and went back to work. I felt good the whole time I had it. It just felt like a cold.”
Jason said he still has a cough but that could come from his work environment.
The family still lives their life, though they don’t eat much carry-out now that they’ve recovered. However, they still go out to eat but wear their masks in and out of the restaurant.
“We are not trying to avoid it,” he said. “We live our lives.”
His message to the Quad-Cities? “I am not scared that I got it,” he said. “And I was able to recover. I feel pretty good about that. I just don’t know…The unknown is ‘can I get it again?’ That’s the biggest unknown. It seems like nobody really knows that.”
Rock Island County recorded three more deaths Tuesday and is up to 56 currently. The county reported 30 new positive cases for a total of 2,091.
Scott County had 11 new positive cases for a total of 2,020.
It still has 18 deaths. The Iowa coronavirus website had reported a 19th death on Sunday, but that data was revised back down to 18 on Tuesday.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced a cumulative total of 406 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and 10 confirmed cases in Stark County.
Besides the free test for Illinoisans at the TaxSlayer Center parking lot being offered daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday Aug. 30, Hy-Vee Pharmacies announced it will offer COVID-19 testing at 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region. The tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.
The Quad-Cities testing locations will be at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport.
