COVID-19 a mysterious visitor to this Rock Island family

Jason Roessler, 41, from Rock Island, talks like a man who’s a long way from figuring out how COVID-19 struck his family.

Jason, a welder who has Type 2 diabetes, had COVID-19 for two weeks. His wife had what he called “an in-between” case of it, not really that severe. His father had it, but not severely either. His 12-year-old son never caught it and lived in the same house as his parents the entire time.

But his uncle who has underlying conditions, got it and is still hospitalized. He was on a ventilator for a while.

The journey for Jason began July 11. His wife had lost her sense of smell, had a cough and was exhausted all the time. She tested positive. So he and his son went to the QCCA Expo Center test site for the free test. His son tested negative. But Jason who did eventually lose his sense of smell and get a cough, wasn’t as fortunate.

Still he is not sure how COVID-19 entered the Roessler household. “I have no idea,” he said. “I had no symptoms at all (that day). I felt fine.”

“I never really had a fever,” he said. “I never really had any other symptoms, just the cough. I tried to be really careful. It just came into our family, and I am not really sure how. When I got it, I was really surprised.”