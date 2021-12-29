COVID-19 at the end of 2021: more deaths, new cases in the Quad-Cities

The last COVID-19 updates of 2021 will not inspire New Year's toasts or end-of-year cheers.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 deaths of a woman in her 80s who was in long-term care, a man in his 80s who passed away at home, and a man in his 50s who was hospitalized.
The total number of deaths linked to the virus in Rock Island County is 422.
The number of new COVID-19 cases remained high across the Quad-Cities, as the Rock Island Health Department reported 354 new cases since its Monday update.
The total number of confirmed cases in Rock Island County is 23,420. For some perspective, the county started 2021 with 10,947 COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County added 991 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day span ending Wednesday, A total of 32,823 cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic started.
Iowa's weekly update showed deaths linked to the virus in Scott County remained at 310. Over the course of 2021, cases and deaths in Scott County more than doubled - the year started with 14,190 COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths.
The Rock Island Health Department also reported 76 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. That's an increase of seven patients since Monday's update, and an increase of 16 patients in the last seven days.
Contact tracing in Illinois revised
As Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig put it, there's a "big change" coming in the effort to contract trace in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday in a news release it is working to " ... centralize COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in order to get information about isolation and identifying close contacts to infected individuals as soon as possible during times when cases are surging, and to decrease the burden on local health departments across the state."
According to the release, all positive cases entered into the state’s data systems associated with a cell phone number will receive an automated text message from Illinois Department of Public Health. The initial outgoing text will read:
IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html
Ludwig explained what the change means for Rock Island County residents and the health department.
"This change is set to happen January 13, 2022. It is meant to help take some of the contact tracing load off of the local health departments. The state has contact tracers centrally located at what is called the Surge Center," Ludwig said. "The Rock Island Health Department will still be contact tracing anyone who resides in a congregate care setting such as nursing homes, assisted living or even dorms.
"Also, the Rock Island Health Department will be working on the school aged children in collaboration with school districts to avoid or mitigate outbreaks. Basically all other people who test positive will be contacted by the state by text message. People will then 'opt in' for an interview with their contact tracers. They will be prioritizing those over 65 and anyone more at-risk for serious illness with underlying health conditions."
Bringing vaccinations to people
The most common way people got vaccinated in the Q-C area was through the public clinic in Milan. After it closed, the Rock Island County and Scott County health departments continued to host vaccination clinics. Sometimes the health departments took the show on the road and held "pop-up" clinics in churches and with large employers.
The Henry County and Stark County Health Department revived the drive-through model, which is open in Kewanee to this day.
Of course, private-care clinics, doctors and an array of retail pharmacies offer the vaccine.
But what is done when people are home bound or disabled?
A new study from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey found a significant number of people are not vaccinated because they don't have access to the shot.
Approximately 1,044,000 housing units were selected from the sampling frame for this Household Pulse Survey. Approximately 61,000 respondents answered the online questionnaire.
According to this survey, those without access to the vaccine shared some characteristics: They were more likely to be non-White and less likely to be married.
They also had lower levels of education, on average, and were more economically disadvantaged — about half of this hard-to-reach population reported difficulty meeting expenses in the week prior to the survey.
And here is a key: According to the study, those who lack access were much more likely to report a disability.
Getting to the hard-to-reach was always a concern of health departments throughout the area.
Brooke Barnes, the public information officer for the Scott County Health Department, said efforts in the county have tried to remain flexible throughout the vaccination effort.
"Scott County vaccination partners — including Community Health Care, Genesis, UnityPoint — have been able to work together to get vaccines to home-bound individuals. Some have done this through existing visiting nurse services and others have sent a staff member to an individual's home to give the vaccine," Barnes said. "How the need was met was based on the circumstances and vaccine-type requests of the individual. We are not receiving the number of requests we were getting this spring and summer."
RaeAnn Tucker is the director of health protection at the Henry County and Stark County Health Department. She said in the early days of the vaccination drive health department staff went to the homes of those who wanted the shot but couldn't get to a vaccination site.
Tucker pointed out that there is a permanent drive-through vaccination site in Kewanee.
"Hopefully, someone can drive a person to the Kewanee site," Tucker said. "And we work with a lot of home health agencies to let people know we can help get vaccines to those who can't leave their homes or have mobility issues."