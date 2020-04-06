COVID-19 case confirmed at Arconic, Davenport

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A worker at Arconic's Davenport Works has tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19, company officials confirm.

As a result of the infection, some other workers are in home quarantine. A company official has not responded to questions, regarding the number of workers affected. Arconic is deemed an essential business.

“We have been notified that at least one employee at Davenport has tested positive for COVID-19," a company statement reads. "All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises.

"As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols. We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”

Arconic now is added to the list of Quad-City companies that are impacted by COVID cases, including Deere and Exelon.

