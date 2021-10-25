COVID-19 case counts fall, but the virus claimed two more lives in Rock Island County

People in the Quad-Cities are still dying from COVID-19.
That point was hammered home again Monday as the Rock Island County Health Department reported two more deaths linked to the virus — a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who lived in a long-term-care facility.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County is 372. According to an Oct. 20 report from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the virus has claimed the lives of 274 people in Scott County.
A deeper look into the numbers shows the high COVID-19 hospitalization counts seen throughout the Quad-Cities in early September have born terrible fruit.
On Sept. 14 the area's two largest health care providers had a combined 85 COVID-19 hospitalized patients — 44 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity and another 41 at Genesis Health System. The health systems also reported 28 of those patients occupied ICU beds — 15 at Trinity and 13 at Genesis.
Death is a lagging indicator. Since Sept. 29, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 29 people in Trinity and Genesis.
In addition, the health department reports 48 new cases of COVID-19 since our last report on Friday. The total number of cases is now 18,662.
Currently, 26 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 44.
Hospitalizations in Q-C stay in moderate range
The area's two largest private health care providers reported a combined 52 COVID-19 patients Monday — that's down from a combined count that reached into the low 80s six weeks ago.
Genesis Health System reported 23 COVID-19 patients — 20 in Davenport and three in Silvis. According to the news release, there are five Davenport COVID-19 patients in ICU, while one COVID-19 patients is in the Silvis ICU.
The seven-day positivity rate at Genesis is 9.56%.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a COVID-19 patient count of 31 Monday, with 10 of those patients receiving care in an ICU.
According to Trinity's report, its seven-day positivity rate is 17.0% and the rate for the month of October is 17.9%.