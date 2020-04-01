COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Quad-Cities

"Do what is needed to keep our community safe," he said. "Stay six feet apart when outside. The steps we will take will mean the difference between life and death for some in our community."

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said by now many people may know someone who is exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus infection, which include shortness of breath, coughing and fever.

"Even if symptoms are mild, people who are sick should stay at home," Ludwig said. "Older adults and those with serious underlying conditions should seek care as soon as symptoms start to worsen."

Ludwig advised people to clean frequently-touched surfaces. Caretakers should make sure their sick family member is drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and may take decongestants, cough drops and fever-reducing medicine such as acetaminophen or Tylenol.

Officials from both counties said that while public buildings currently were closed to the public, they were being sanitized regularly.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday during a news conference the state had received more than 1,100 applications from former health care workers and out-of-state professionals offering to help fight COVID-19. The state made a call for help Monday.