COVID-19 cases continue to rise at East Moline Correctional Center

The number of COVID-19 cases at the East Moline Correctional Center has exploded, increasing by 56 new cases in the last two weeks.

On Sept. 16, the number of cases reported was 267. On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Corrections reported 323 cases of COVID-19 among inmates and 23 positive cases among staff. Of the 323 cases, 260 inmates have recovered, leaving 63 who are currently positive. Ten of the 23 staff members have recovered.

East Moline Correctional Center has an operational capacity of 1,383, but currently has a population of 1,055. The facility has overtaken Stateville Correctional Center with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among prisons in the state. Stateville is reporting 280 positive cases.

Lindsey Hess, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, said Wednesday there have been no deaths among prisoners or staff.

