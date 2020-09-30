COVID-19 cases continue to rise at East Moline Correctional Center

The number of COVID-19 cases at the East Moline Correctional Center has exploded, increasing by 56 new cases in the last two weeks.
On Sept. 16, the number of cases reported was 267. On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Corrections reported 323 cases of COVID-19 among inmates and 23 positive cases among staff. Of the 323 cases, 260 inmates have recovered, leaving 63 who are currently positive. Ten of the 23 staff members have recovered.
East Moline Correctional Center has an operational capacity of 1,383, but currently has a population of 1,055. The facility has overtaken Stateville Correctional Center with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among prisons in the state. Stateville is reporting 280 positive cases.
Lindsey Hess, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, said Wednesday there have been no deaths among prisoners or staff.
Support Local Journalism
For the last 200 days, Hess said the Illinois Department of Corrections' top medical and operations personnel have been working at the statewide command center to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within facilities.
"Correctional centers are congregate facilities which present unique infection control challenges," Hess said. "To address those challenges, we work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and correctional agencies across the country to ensure best practices.
"If an offender develops any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they are assumed to be at high risk for the disease, and pursuant to CDC and IDPH guidelines, these individuals are isolated and tested. To manage outbreaks, the department utilizes point prevalence testing in asymptomatic and potentially exposed offenders. Additionally, exposed asymptomatic offenders are quarantined and monitored for symptoms."
Hess said the department is providing ongoing education on the threat of COVID-19 and procedures for stopping the spread of infection at work and in the community.
"Each facility has a designated safety officer who works to ensure all staff are wearing PPE appropriately and practicing social distancing," she said.
EMCC remains on lockdown, with no visitors allowed.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.