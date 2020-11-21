COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Quad-Cities

Rock Island County Health Department officials on Saturday reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 175 new cases in the county.
Deaths associated with the virus stand at 127, while the total number of cases is 7,569 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 72 patients hospitalized in the county. The two deaths were a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized.
“We send our condolences to the families and friends of these men,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.
The new cases in the county are: three women in their 90s, four women in their 80s, nine women in their 70s, 14 women in their 60s, six women in their 50s, 12 women in their 40s, 17 women in their 30s, 14 women in their 20s, three women in their teens, two girls in their teens, five girls younger than 13, three infant girls, one man in his 90s, six men in their 80s, three men in their 70s, eight men in their 60s, 17 men in their 50s, 18 men in their 40s, 11 men in their 30s, 10 men in their 20s, two men in their teens, three boys in their teens and four boys younger than 13.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 646,286 COVID-19 cases statewide since the pandemic began. That represents a rise of 11,891 cases over Friday’s total of 634,395. COVID-related deaths in Illinois as of Saturday totaled 11,430 since the beginning of the pandemic. That is a rise of 126 from Friday’s number of 11,304.
The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 9,984 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 266 cases over Friday’s number of 9,718. The county also reported 69 COVID-related deaths on Saturday, a rise of one over Friday’s number.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 207,671 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 3,740 cases over Friday’s number of 203,931. COVID-related deaths in Iowa totaled 2,160 on Saturday, a rise of 27 over Friday’s number of 2,133.
