COVID-19: Cases continue to soar in Scott, Rock Island counties

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported a record number of additional COVID-19 cases - mostly men - in age groups that ran the gamut from their 20s to their 70s.
An additional 52 COVID-19 cases bring the total number in the county to 913. The death toll stands at 28.
Currently, eight patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Both Scott and Rock Island counties, as well as Iowa and Illinois, have reported soaring numbers.
Meanwhile, Quad-City businesses, including Atomic Coffee, closed earlier in the week. Dick’s Sporting Goods, which was closed Friday, was again open for business Saturday in Davenport.
Among the temporarily closed businesses is Baked Beer & Bread in the Village of East Davenport.
On Friday, a Facebook post read: "We have just been informed that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID." The post says the employee just returned from a previous employer and has worked very little at Baked.
"It has been determined via contract tracing that this individual contracted the virus at another location," the message says.
Baked, which has been taking precautions including masks, glove, social distancing, single-use menus and strict cleaning, is closing to do a deep cleaning and sanitizing, and will reopen Monday.
Mac's Tavern in Davenport was also closed on Saturday.
“For the safety of our staff, families and amazing customers we will be temporarily closing. We feel it's our duty to do everything we can to keep our community safe,” says a Facebook post.
“We did have an employee with third party contact, but have no positive cases amongst our staff. We feel it's time to dial back and take time to rethink the next phase.”
The surge continues
This is a record number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day in Rock Island County,, says a Saturday news release from the health department. Forty of them are associated with an outbreak at East Moline Correctional Center.
Previously, the highest number of cases reported was 28 on April 19.
“This is an alarming number, for sure,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are concerned about the health and safety of the inmates, staff and administration at the prison and will continue to work with leaders there in an effort to get this outbreak under control.”
“However, we are just as worried about the rising case counts of people in their 20s and 30s who are not associated with our known outbreaks,” Ludwig said. “We must remain vigilant by continuing to stay at least 6 feet from others, wash our hands frequently and wear face coverings in public. These are our best tools to prevent further spread of this virus.”
The new cases are:
- A man in his 70s isolating at home
- A man in his 60s isolating at home
- A man in his 60s isolating at home
- A man in his 60s isolating at home
- A man in his 50s isolating at home
- A man in his 50s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A woman in her 60s isolating at home
- A woman in her 50s isolating at home
- A woman in her 50s isolating at home
- A woman in her 40s isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s isolating at home
Total cases reported Saturday in Illinois were 142,442, with 2,151 new cases and 7,080 deaths.
Iowa and Scott County
On Saturday, Iowa reported 297 news cases, with 28,012 total and 704 deaths. In Scott County, the total Saturday was 576, with 28 news cases. The death toll stands at 10.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.