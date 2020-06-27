COVID-19: Cases continue to soar in Scott, Rock Island counties

"It has been determined via contract tracing that this individual contracted the virus at another location," the message says.

Baked, which has been taking precautions including masks, glove, social distancing, single-use menus and strict cleaning, is closing to do a deep cleaning and sanitizing, and will reopen Monday.

Mac's Tavern in Davenport was also closed on Saturday.

“For the safety of our staff, families and amazing customers we will be temporarily closing. We feel it's our duty to do everything we can to keep our community safe,” says a Facebook post.

“We did have an employee with third party contact, but have no positive cases amongst our staff. We feel it's time to dial back and take time to rethink the next phase.”

The surge continues

This is a record number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day in Rock Island County,, says a Saturday news release from the health department. Forty of them are associated with an outbreak at East Moline Correctional Center.

Previously, the highest number of cases reported was 28 on April 19.