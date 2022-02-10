COVID-19 cases decline across the Quad-Cities, but the virus claimed 10 lives last week

Statistics released by the state-level public health departments in Iowa and Illinois this week suggest COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the Quad-Cities.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported some of the biggest drops — including a seven-day positivity rate of 15.47% in Scott County. The rate was just over 24% last Friday.

Falling numbers of new cases account for the drop in positivity rate, as Iowa health officials reported 641 new cases during the seven-day period ending Wednesday. That's roughly half the number of cases reported Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, Iowa health officials have confirmed 43,259 total COVID-19 cases.

Health officials in Iowa, however, did not have any good news about Scott County's COVID-19 death toll. According to Wednesday's update, the virus claimed five lives in Scott and the pandemic-long number of deaths increased to 364.

COVID-19 death numbers out of Rock Island County weren't any better, as local health officials reported five more deaths from the virus. Over the course of the pandemic, 469 deaths in Rock Island County have been linked to the virus.

Like Scott County, Rock Island County saw another drop in its seven-day positivity rate, checking in at 13.37%. That number was based on the 408 new cases identified in the county over the last six days.

A total of 31,312 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic.

RI County vaccinations

Rock Island County public health officials said no vaccinations will be administered Friday, Feb. 11 because the health department will be closed.

Vaccinations will resume next week with its regular schedule.

No appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

