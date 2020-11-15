COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at record high in the Quad-Cities

Eleven Quad-Citians died from COVID-19 last week, and hospitalizations continued to increase. Positive cases in Scott and Rock Island counties mounted as well. The two were close to 500 new cases on Thursday and topped that with 573 new cases on Friday. Rock Island ended the week with 6,396 positive cases with 115 deaths. Scott County had 7,892 cases with 56 deaths.
Between the two counties, that's 14,288 cases since the pandemic arrived in March.
Friday, Nov. 6
- Scott County reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Friday and is nearing a total of 6,000, which it should surpass Saturday. It didn’t have its 1,000th case until July. Rock Island County added one death for a total of 109. Scott County’s remained at 51.
- Augustana College is keeping its residence hall lounges and labs closed through Nov. 15 because of COVID-19. Other local colleges appeared poised to make additional moves but were waiting for new data as COVID-19 case counts kept rising.
- Roosevelt Elementary is closed in Moline from Nov. 9 to 20 because of an increase in cases of COVID-19. All learning during this time will be remote. It will return to in-person learning Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.
Saturday, Nov. 7
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported 135 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 5,352. Scott County added 223 positive cases for a total of 6,189.
- The entire state of Illinois is currently under some type of COVID-19 mitigation restrictions as of Wednesday. But state leaders continue to face pushback from restaurants and some county and municipal governments.
Sunday, Nov. 8
- Western Big 6 boys and girls basketball seasons are being put on hold because of the rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. JB Pritzker have listed basketball as a high-risk sport, which contributed to the decision.
- Positive COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the bi-state region with 340 additional cases between Scott County (190) and Rock Island County (150). There are now more than 11,800 between the two counties.
- Family Thanksgiving traditions may have to change as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the nation, making travel and large family gatherings more risky.
- Scientists are studying COVID-19 in pets, especially pets exposed to COVID-19 via an owner who had it in their presence.
Monday, Nov. 9
- Scott County reported 385 new cases of COVID-19, while Rock Island County added 107 more, giving the two Quad-City counties more than 12,000 positive cases since the pandemic began.
- The Moline-Coal Valley School District is moving all of its students to remote learning Nov.16 through Jan. 5. As of Monday, 453 staff and students are out because of positive COVID-19 tests or quarantine protocols, meaning they are awaiting test results, are home because of exposure or have symptoms.
- A Kane County restaurant lost its appeal over restrictions from Gov. JB Pritzker regarding indoor dining when the 2nd District Appellate Court overruled a Kane County judge’s decision to temporarily block the restrictions.
- David A. Streets, one of five people involved in the 1981 murder of Davenport’s Mark Webb, died in prison of COVID-19. Streets was 70 and likely died of complications relating to COVID-19.
Tuesday, Nov.10
- Genesis CEO Doug Cropper said Davenport and the Quad-Cities were some of the worst places to be right now in terms of the spread of COVID-19 and called the current situation with a positivity rate of 30% not sustainable.
- Rock Island-Milan Schools Superintendent Reginald Lawerence told his board that there have been 33 positive COVID-19 cases of staff and students in the past 10 days in the district and 360 staff and students were being quarantined.
- Henry County will comply with shutdown orders for bars and restaurants, it was announced, though the Stark-Henry Health Department won’t be going door-to-door to enforce the ruling.
- Silvis is trying to help small businesses with Business Interruption Grants (BIG) by letting the businesses contact City Hall and work on it with them and an employee of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Recently reelected Illinois State Rep. Mike Halpin, who came down with COVID-19 the day of the election, is recovering after a five-day bout with fever and chills.
- The Rock Island County Recorder’s office reopened after being closed last week when a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. The county clerk’s and circuit clerk’s offices have also been affected. Also, coroner Brian Gustafson is currently recovering from COVID-19 at home.
- The Illinois General Assembly recently canceled its veto session because of worsening conditions statewide of COVID-19. The sessions were to be held Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3.
- The state of Illinois recorded its highest death count since May with 145 people dying Wednesday while overall hospital usage in the state reached its highest level.
- The 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees will go online this year with a TV program on KWQC at 10 a.m. Nov. 21.
- The Moline-Coal Valley school district’s clothing drive will take place this year, but there will be some changes to the Share Joy program because of COVID-19.
- There were 619 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday in the Quad-Cities between the two counties as well as two deaths. There have now been 13,249 positive cases in the Quad-Cities two main counties and 163 deaths.
- All athletic activities for Augustana College winter sports, including practices, hit the pause button Friday for now as the school elevated its COVID-19 alert. The shutdown, which began Friday, will last through Sunday. A decision to extend that or conclude the winter sports athletics and training shutdown will be reached soon.
Thursday, Nov. 12
- The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting two deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 90s and a man in his 50s, both of whom had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths from the virus in the county is now 111. In addition, the Rock Island County Health Department reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 6,105. Currently, 64 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County, which is an all-time high. Scott County added 345 cases for a 7,610 total with the county's death count staying at 54.
- Illinois is urging its residents to stay at home as much as possible the next three weeks.
- The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is having a fresh produce drive-thru from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Career counselors at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High Schools are setting up a Coffee & Careers session on YouTube to help students think about their futures.
- United Township High School feels lucky that it hasn't had to go to full remote learning just yet, though leaders have wondered if that time is nearing.
- St. Ambrose University is moving most of its learning to distance delivery learning through the remainder of the semester. All face-to-face activities, including most athletic events, are suspended until further notice.
- A DeWitt mother started a yard card business that spells out well wishes like Happy Birthday and other well wishes in yards.
Friday, Nov. 13
- Rock Island County easily set an all-time single day high for COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, Rock Island County topped its single-day high with 291 for a total of 6,396. It also reported four deaths, for a total of 115. Scott County had 282 cases for a total of 7,892. Scott County now has 56 deaths, an increase of two.
- Iowa had a record 5,401 cases confirmed on Friday, for a total of 176,640. There are 1,261 Iowans hospitalized with the virus, also a record, with 246 of them in intensive care.
- Illinois had a record 15,415 new cases on Friday, for a total of 551,957, with 10,504 deaths. There were 990 people in intensive care with the virus.
