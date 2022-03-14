COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain low across Rock Island, Scott counties

Janet Hill sounds a lot like many other public health officials when talking about falling COVID-19 numbers.

The phrase "cautiously optimistic" is almost as prevalent as the public health slogan of "mask, distance and get vaccinated."

Local COVID-19 numbers driving the optimism included a total of 163 new cases across Scott and Rock Island counties in the seven-day period ending Monday. That's an average of just over 23 cases a day across the Quad-Cities.

Hospitalization numbers from the two counties offered hope, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 16 combined hospitalizations in Rock Island and Scott counties.

"We are seeing a real reduction in cases and we know people are spending more time outside," said Hill, who is the chief operating officer and the public information officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. "The virus, we know, spreads easier indoors."

Hill noted the CDC lowered the threat of community spread in Scott and Rock Island counties to "moderate."

The CDC's latest COVID-19 numbers for Scott County showed 92 new cases and seven hospitalizations during the seven-day period ending Monday. The CDC reported 71 new cases of the virus and nine hospitalizations in Rock Island County during the same seven-day span.

"So, yes, I'm cautiously optimistic that the numbers will stay down and we won't see high numbers of cases. And we will just have to see what the fall brings," Hill said. "People getting vaccinated and getting the booster will play a significant role in the number of cases we see in the fall."

A total of 81,508 people are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County - 57.4% of the county's total population. Of those fully vaccinated, 32,757 have received a booster shot.

Scott County reports 104,219 fully vaccinated residents - 60.3% of the county's total population. Of those fully vaccinated in the county, 48,255 have taken the booster shot.

